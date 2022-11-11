French, German and Bulgarian ambassadors to commemorate Armistice Day in Bucharest on Saturday

The French, German and Bulgarian ambassadors to Romania will commemorate on Saturday Armistice Day in Bucharest's Pro Patria cemetery, the French diplomatic mission informs.

The event will take place in the German military square of the cemetery and will see French ambassador Laurence Auer, German ambassador Peer Gebauer, and Bulgarian ambassador Radko Todorov Vlaykov participate in a joint ceremony that will pay tribute to the troops of the three countries fallen in the line of duty, as well as to all the civilian victims of the Great War.

The 531 French soldiers who fell in Romania during WWI are buried in cemeteries in Bucharest, Constanta, Galati, Iasi, Slobozia and Timisoara. Some of them were part of General Henri Mathias Berthelot's unit deployed on a mission to assist the Romanian Army between 1916 and 1918, by providing counseling and training, but also precious medical aid for both troops and Romanian civilians. AGERPRES