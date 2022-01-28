From 17 to 23 January, 85.7 pct of recorded deaths are in people unvaccinated against COVID

In the week of January 17 to 23, 85.7 pct of the recorded deaths were in unvaccinated people against COVID, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs.

According to the Weekly Surveillance Report, during the mentioned period, 38.9 pct of the COVID cases were registered in Bucharest and in the counties of Timis, Cluj, Constanta and Bihor, and 55.8 pct of the confirmed cases were in unvaccinated people.

Of those vaccinated who became ill, over half were either immediately after vaccination or more than six months after the last jab.

In the week of January 17-23, 25.3 pct of all deaths were recorded in the counties of Bihor, Bacau, Galati, Mures and Suceava.

Since the beginning of the pandemic until now, 85.9 pct of all deaths have been in people over 60 years of age, and 54.4 pct of deaths - in men. Moreover, 93.3 pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity, INSP says.