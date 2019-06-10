Future EU animal health law provides new possibilities to fight communicable diseases in animals and humans

Agriculture Minister Petre Daea considers that the future European animal health law, which will come into force in April 2021, will create new possibilities to adjust the fight against communicable diseases in animals and humans, playing also an important role in providing new and modern tools in the prevention and control of these diseases.

Petre Daea attended on Monday the high-level Conference on transboundary animal diseases, an event organized during Romania's term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. The main goal of the conference was to facilitate the exchange of views and best practices, as well as the identification of efficient ways of action for the preservation of animal health and the management of food resources.

The subjects approached were the farmers' perspective on risk management in transboundary diseases for ensuring the continuation of activity, FAO assistance to the states affected by transboundary diseases - the African swine fever and the Peste des petits ruminants included, the EU's point of view on transboundary animal diseases, the role of the European Food Safety Authority in helping member states to tackle these epidemics, the importance of cooperation on transboundary animal diseases, the experience of member states in the management of transboundary diseases such as avian influenza, the African swine fever (ASF), the Peste des petits ruminants, and the high economic implications of transboundary animal diseases in Europe.

The Romanian Minister of Agriculture thanked European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis for his support to Romania in the last two years, since the outbreak of ASF in our country.

Commissioner Andriukaitis stressed that the issue of transboundary animal diseases must stay in the attention of European political decision-makers and that the development of common strategies at European level is one of the key elements in ensuring the protection of animal health.

Commissioner Andriukaitis and other European officials will visit the sites of important agricultural investments in Romania.

Also attending the event were president of the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority Geronimo Branescu, and senior European officials: Copa Cogeca Secretary General Pekka Pesonen, Bernard Van Goethem - Director DG Sante, and Eran Raizman, FAO Senior Animal Health Officer - FAO Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia. Renowned academics, researchers and experts from EU member countries delivered presentations on the subjects discussed at the conference.