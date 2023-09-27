Gabriela Firea is PSD candidate for Bucharest City Hall (chairman Ciolacu)

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that, at this moment, there is a decision made by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) according to which Gabriela Firea is the party's candidate for the mayoralty of Bucharest, adding that, first of all, it is her decision whether she remains in this position.

"There is a decision at this moment and it has not been changed, Mrs. Gabriela Firea is the PSD candidate for the Bucharest City Hall. We have not made another decision. We all know, and I tell you without any hesitation, minister Gabriela Firea has no fault in the case of the 'horror care homes'. We all know this truth. Whether Mrs. Gabriela Firea will stay or not is a completely different discussion that concerns first and foremost Mrs. Gabriela Firea and her decision," stated Ciolacu, on Digi 24, when asked if Gabriela Firea still has support from him for Bucharest mayoralty, Agerpres informs.



According to the PSD leader, after the European Parliament election, the party will decide the candidates for the local elections.



"As party chairman, my priority is the first elections. The first elections are the European Parliament elections. After the European Parliament elections, together with my colleagues, we will decide on the candidates from the local elections. No candidate will be decided for the president of the County Council, for the general mayor, for mayor of the county seat, because this is the attribute of the National Political Council, only after the European Parliament elections, as it is normal," he explained.