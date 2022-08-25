Gabriela Lee, victorious in first round of the US Open qualifiers

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Lee (formerly Talaba) defeated Italian Sara Errani 6-4 3-6 6-2 in New York, on Wednesday, in the first round of qualifying for the main singles draw of the US Open tournament, the last Grand Slam of the year.

Gabriela Lee (27 years old, 137 WTA) won after almost two hours of play (1 h 56 min).

In the second round of the qualifiers, Gabriela Lee will face off against Dutch Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (30 years old, 196 WTA), this being their first confrontation.

Lee secured a USD 33,600 cheque and 20 WTA points.

In the second preliminary round, two other Romanian players, Ana Bogdan and Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik, previously qualified.

Simona Halep, Irina Begu, Sorana Cirstea, Jaqueline Cristian and Gabriela Ruse will directly enter the main singles draw.

AGERPRES