Gala Oscar 2023: lista nominalizaţilor şi câştigătorilor la Oscar

Cea de-a 95-a ediţie a Premiilor Academiei Americane de Film se desfăşoară la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles, Jimmy Kimmel fiind gazda ceremoniei pentru a treia oară, scrie news.ro.
Era inevitabil ca gazda ceremoniei, Jimmy Kimmel, să nu înceapă show-ul cu o glumă despre palma infamă de anul trecut. „Cinci actori irlandezi sunt nominalizaţi în această seară, ceea ce înseamnă că şansele unei lupte tocmai au crescut mult”, a glumit Kimmel.
„Vrem să vă distraţi, să vă simţiţi în siguranţă şi, cel mai important, vrem să mă simt în siguranţă”, a spus Kimmel publicului. „Deci, avem politici stricte de pace. Dacă cineva din acest teatru comite un act de violenţă în orice moment al spectacolului, va primi premiul Oscar pentru cel mai bun actor şi i se va permite să susţină un discurs de 19 minute. Dar serios, Academia are o echipă de criză. Dacă se întâmplă ceva imprevizibil sau violent în timpul spectacolului, staţi acolo şi nu faceţi absolut nimic. Poate chiar să-l îmbrăţişaţi pe atacator”, a continuat el.
„Şi dacă vreunul dintre voi se enervează la o glumă, nu va fi uşor”, a concluzionat Kimmel, spunând că în în public sunt luptători precum Michael B. Jordan din „Creed” şi Michelle Yeoh.
Jamie Lee Curtis a câştigat premiul Oscar pentru rolul secundar din „Everything Everywhere All at Once”.
Ke Huy Quan, în lacrimi, după ce a câştigat statueta Oscar pentru cel mai bun actor în rol secundar, a spus: „Călătoria mea a început pe o barcă. Am petrecut un an într-o tabără de refugiaţi. Şi cumva, am ajuns aici, pe cea mai mare scenă de la Hollywood”, a spus el printre lacrimi. „Se spune că astfel de poveşti se întâmplă doar în filme. Nu pot să cred că mi se întâmplă. Acesta este visul american!”.
„Everything Everywhere All at Once” conduce lista nominalizărilor cu 11, urmat de „All Quiet on the Western Front” şi „The Banshees of Inisherin” cu nouă selecţii fiecare.
Printre prezentatori se numără Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, John Travolta şi multe alte vedete.
Lady Gaga va avea o apariţie surpriză la premiile Oscar, pentru a interpreta „Hold My Hand”, melodia nominalizată la Oscar din „Top Gun: Maverick”, potrivit mai multor persoane din interior care au vorbit cu Variety sub rezerva anonimatului. „Hold My Hand” este una dintre cele şase nominalizări primite de „Top Gun: Maverick”, inclusiv pentru „cel mai bun film”.
Gala este transmisă de ABC în SUA iar în România de platforma Voyo.
Lista completă a nominalizaţilor şi câştigătorilor la Oscar, actualizată în direct:
- Cel mai bun film: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: The Way of Water", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "The Fabelmans", "Tar", “Top Gun: Maverick” , "Triangle of Sadness", "Woman Talking"
- Cel mai bun regizor: Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), Todd Field (“Tár”), Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”)
- Cea mai bună actriţă: Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Ana de Armas (“Blonde”), Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie”), Michelle Williams (“The Fabelmans”), Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”)
- Cel mai bun actor: Austin Butler (“Elvis”), Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”), Bill Nighy (“Living”)
- Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", Hong Chau, "The Whale", Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin", Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" - câştigător, Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin", Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway", Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans", Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin", Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" - câştigător
- Cel mai bun scenariu original: “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures), “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24), “The Fabelmans” (Universal Pictures), “Tár” (Focus Features), “Triangle of Sadness” (Neon) “An Irish Goodbye” (Floodlight Pictures)
- Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Netflix), “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix), “Living” (Sony Pictures Classics), “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures), “Women Talking” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)
- Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina), "Close" (Belgia), "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germania), "The Quiet Girl" (Irlanda), "EO" (Polonia)
- Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix) - câştigător, “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” (A24), “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (DreamWorks Animation), “The Sea Beast” (Netflix), “Turning Red” (Pixar)
- Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: “All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films), “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon), “Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon), “A House Made of Splinters”, “Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.) - câştigător
- Cea mai bună imagine: "All Quiet on the Western Front" James Fried - câştigător, "Bardo", "Elvis", "Empire of Light", "Tár"
- Cel mai bun montaj: “The Banshees of Inisherin” (Searchlight Pictures), “Elvis” (Warner Bros.), “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24), “Tár”, “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount)
- Cel mai bun sunet: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: The Way of Water", "The Batman", "Elvis", "Top Gun: Maverick"
- Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: The Way of Water", "The Batman", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Top Gun: Maverick"
- Machiaj şi coafură: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "The Batman", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Elvis", "The Whale"
- Cele mai bune costume: "Babylon", "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever", "Elvis", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
- Coloană sonoră: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Babylon", "The Banshees of Inisherin", "Everything Everywhere All at Once", "The Fabelmans"
- Cântec original: “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman”, “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”, “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
- Design de producţie: "All Quiet on the Western Front", "Avatar: The Way of Water", "Babylon", "Elvis", "The Fabelmans"
- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: "An Irish Goodbye" (câştigător), "Ivalu", "Le Pupille", "Night Ride", "The Red Suitcase"
- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse", "The Flying Sailor", "Ice Merchants", "My Year of Dicks", "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"
- Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "The Elephant Whisperers", "Haulout", "How Do You Measure a Year?", "The Martha Mitchell Effect", "Stranger at the Gate"