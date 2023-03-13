Gala Oscar 2023: lista nominalizaţilor şi câştigătorilor la Oscar

Cea de-a 95-a ediţie a Premiilor Academiei Americane de Film se desfăşoară la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles, Jimmy Kimmel fiind gazda ceremoniei pentru a treia oară, scrie news.ro.

Era inevitabil ca gazda ceremoniei, Jimmy Kimmel, să nu înceapă show-ul cu o glumă despre palma infamă de anul trecut. „Cinci actori irlandezi sunt nominalizaţi în această seară, ceea ce înseamnă că şansele unei lupte tocmai au crescut mult”, a glumit Kimmel.

„Vrem să vă distraţi, să vă simţiţi în siguranţă şi, cel mai important, vrem să mă simt în siguranţă”, a spus Kimmel publicului. „Deci, avem politici stricte de pace. Dacă cineva din acest teatru comite un act de violenţă în orice moment al spectacolului, va primi premiul Oscar pentru cel mai bun actor şi i se va permite să susţină un discurs de 19 minute. Dar serios, Academia are o echipă de criză. Dacă se întâmplă ceva imprevizibil sau violent în timpul spectacolului, staţi acolo şi nu faceţi absolut nimic. Poate chiar să-l îmbrăţişaţi pe atacator”, a continuat el.

„Şi dacă vreunul dintre voi se enervează la o glumă, nu va fi uşor”, a concluzionat Kimmel, spunând că în în public sunt luptători precum Michael B. Jordan din „Creed” şi Michelle Yeoh.

Jamie Lee Curtis a câştigat premiul Oscar pentru rolul secundar din „Everything Everywhere All at Once”.

Ke Huy Quan, în lacrimi, după ce a câştigat statueta Oscar pentru cel mai bun actor în rol secundar, a spus: „Călătoria mea a început pe o barcă. Am petrecut un an într-o tabără de refugiaţi. Şi cumva, am ajuns aici, pe cea mai mare scenă de la Hollywood”, a spus el printre lacrimi. „Se spune că astfel de poveşti se întâmplă doar în filme. Nu pot să cred că mi se întâmplă. Acesta este visul american!”.

„Everything Everywhere All at Once” conduce lista nominalizărilor cu 11, urmat de „All Quiet on the Western Front” şi „The Banshees of Inisherin” cu nouă selecţii fiecare.

Printre prezentatori se numără Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, John Travolta şi multe alte vedete.

Lady Gaga va avea o apariţie surpriză la premiile Oscar, pentru a interpreta „Hold My Hand”, melodia nominalizată la Oscar din „Top Gun: Maverick”, potrivit mai multor persoane din interior care au vorbit cu Variety sub rezerva anonimatului. „Hold My Hand” este una dintre cele şase nominalizări primite de „Top Gun: Maverick”, inclusiv pentru „cel mai bun film”.

Gala este transmisă de ABC în SUA iar în România de platforma Voyo.

Lista completă a nominalizaţilor şi câştigătorilor la Oscar, actualizată în direct: