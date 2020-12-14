GCS: 109 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours

A number of 109 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, the total number of deaths reaching 13,494, informs, on Monday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

According to the GCS, in the December 13 (10:00) - December 14 (10:00) interval, 109 deaths (60 male and 49 female) were reported in patients infected with the novel coronavirus admitted to hospitals in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bihor, Botosani, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Maramures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Sibiu, Teleorman, Timis, Tulcea, Valcea, Ilfov and the City of Bucharest.

Of them, two deaths were reported in the 30-39 years old category, six in the 40-49 years old category, 13 in the 50-59 years old category, 28 in the 60-69 years old category, 37 in 70-79 years old category, and 23 deaths in the over 80 years old category.At the same time, 104 of the deaths were of patients with known comorbidities, while five patients did not have any known comorbidities.