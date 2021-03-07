GCS: 1,093 patients - in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 9,560

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports that 9,560 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised on Sunday in health units, of whom 1,093 in intensive care, according to AGERPRES.

In total, 47,069 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home and 13,771 are in institutional isolation in Romania.

Also, 50,503 people are in quarantine at home, and 114 in institutional quarantine, according to GCS.

In the last 24 hours, 2,459 calls were registered to the single emergency number 112.