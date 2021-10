GCS: 12,474 new cases of COVID-19 and 481 deaths

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed, on Friday, that in the past 24 hours 12,474 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded and 481 deaths, one of which occurred before the reference interval.

"According to the existing data at the CNCCI level, on October 29, 2021, at 10.00 am, within 24 hours, 12,474 cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded. Also, 481 deaths were reported, of which one was recorded before the reference interval," GCS specified.