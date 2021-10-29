GCS: 12,474 new cases of COVID-19; more than 66,000 tests carried out in past 24hrs

A number of 12,474 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with more than 66,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, agerpres reports.

As of Friday, 1,628,501 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 8,110 are of reinfected patients, who tested positive for more than 180 days after the first infection, and 1,382,322 patients they were declared healed.

To date, 10,270,177 RT-PCR tests and 4,386,076 rapid antigen tests have been carried out.In the past 24 hours, 22,676 RT-PCR tests were performed (11,980 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 10,696 upon request) and 44,003 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,392 people were reconfirmed to be infected.

Another 481 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including one previously unaccounted for, according to data released on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.



According to GCS, these are 237 men and 244 women.



As many as 418 of the recorded deaths were in patients with comorbidities, 43 deaths had no comorbidities, and for 20 deaths no comorbidities have been reported so far.



Out of the 481 patients who died, 441 were unvaccinated and 40 were vaccinated. The 40 vaccinated deceased patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years; 27 of the vaccinated deceased patients had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for 13 deaths.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, 46,911 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.