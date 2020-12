A number of 12,136 persons with COVID-19 are admitted to healthcare units, of which 1,289 are in ICU units, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

On Romanian territory, 42,238 persons confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation and 11,460 are in institutional isolation.

Furthermore, 65,354 persons are in home quarantine and 130 in institutional quarantine.