GCS: 13,055 persons in quarantine; another 15,854 in self-isolation

A number of 13,055 are in institutionalized quarantine on Romanian territory, following the epidemic of the novel coronavirus, and another 15,854 are in self-isolation and are under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday.

According to the quoted source, up to this time, at the national level 310,407 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection were processed.

In the past 24 hours, 309 calls were registered at single emergency number 112 and 4,961 calls at the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358) opened specially for informing citizens.