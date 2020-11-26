 
     
GCS: 1,355 new COVID-19 cases in Bucharest; 644 in Constanta, 551 in Cluj

Bucharest - 1,355, Constanta - 644, Cluj - 551 and Brasov - 494 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last report, according to data transmitted on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, over new 300 cases were registered in the counties of Sibiu - 396, Ilfov - 392, Iasi - 387, Hunedoara - 304, Timis - 302, and over 200 new cases in the counties of Arad, Arges, Bihor, Dolj, Mures and Prahova.

The fewest cases were registered in the counties of Gorj - 18, Giurgiu - 66 and Mehedinti - 69.

The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus remains at 6,875, and the number of deaths remains at 126.

