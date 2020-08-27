GCS: 1,504 new cases of COVID-19, death toll hits 3,459

As many as 1,504 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded since the last report, following tests carried out at national level, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 83,150 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania.

A further 38 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died, bringing Romania's death toll to 3,459. Of the 38 fatalities, 22 men and 16 women, 1 death was registered in the age category 30-39 years; 6 deaths in the 50-59 age category; 7 - in the age category 60-69 years; 13 - in the age category 70-79 years and 11 deaths were in the category 80+.

According to the GCS, 37 of the deaths recorded are in patients who had medical pre-conditions; no comorbidities have been reported to date for one of the deceased patients.

As many as 36,677 people were declared cured and 10,130 asymptomatic patients were discharged 10 days after detection.

According to the GCS, 1,730,420 SARS-CoV-2 infection tests have been processed nationwide.

As many as 7,288 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, and 492 patients are being treated in ICU, the cited source said.

On the territory of Romania, 11,351 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in home isolation, and 5,654 are in institutional isolation.

In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement workers have applied 782 fines amounting to 252,651 lei, as a result of the violation of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on specific measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COFID-19 pandemic.

The City of Bucharest (236) and the counties of Prahova (87), Bacau (84), Vaslui (74), Bihor (71) and Iasi (71) are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the last reporting. Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are in Bucharest - 10,362 and in the counties of Suceava - 5,196, Arges - 4,935 and Brasov - 4,392.

Outside the country, the number of Romanians confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus remains unchanged, at 6,585, and the number of those who died rises to 126, GCS said.