GCS: 1,756 new cases of COVID-19; 29,740 tests in 24 hours

A total of 1,756 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were reported in the past 24 hours, following 29,740 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, agerpres reports.

Of the 1,756 new cases, 189 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.As of Monday, 1,813,056 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus had been registered in Romania, of which 11,559 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.According to the GCS, 1,741,871 patients were declared cured.At the national level, 11,073,637 RT-PCR tests and 6,085,188 rapid antigen tests were processed.In the last 24 hours, 6,834 RT-PCR tests were processed (3,155 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 3,679 on request) and 22,906 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 131 people were reconfirmed positive.