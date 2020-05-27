GCS: 181 persons fined in the past 24 hours for breaking provisions meant to combat pandemic

As many as 181 persons have been fined by the policemen and gendarmers in the past 24 hours for breaking the provisions of Law No. 55/2020 meant to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Wednesday. The fines were worth a total of 142,400 lei.

The MAI (Ministry of Interior) forces also identified two offense of hindering disease combat, under article 352 of the Criminal Code.

Moreover, on May 26, 61 persons, who did not observe the home isolation measures or quarantine measure, were placed under institutionalized quarantine for 14 days or re-placed under quarantine for a new period of 14 days.

GCS reminds the citizens to consider only the information verified through official sources and to call the 0800.800.358 toll-free coronavirus information line for recommendations and other information.

Romanians abroad can request information on preventing and combating the virus by calling the +4021.320.20.20 special line.

As of May 26, 1,361,100 cases have been reported in the EU / EEA, the United Kingdom, Monaco, San Marino, Switzerland, Andorra. Most of the cases reported were in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.