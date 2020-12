A number of 213 people (119 men and 94 women) infected with the new coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths reaching 12,660, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

According to the GCS, 201 deaths were reported in patients who had comorbidities, no comorbidities were reported for two deceased patients, and no comorbidities were reported to date for three of them.