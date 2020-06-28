GCS: 23 persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 1,612

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that in the past 24 hours another 23 persons have died in Romania (14 men and 9 women) due to the novel coronavirus.

The patients were admitted to hospitals in Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Cluj, Bucharest, Mures, Prahova, Sibiu, Suceava and Vrancea.

Of these, three deaths were recorded in the 40-49 years old category, one death in the 50-59 years old category, nine in the 60 to 69 years old category, four deaths in the 70-79 year old category and six in persons over 80.

All the dead had comorbidities.

Until Sunday, 1,612 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.