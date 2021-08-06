 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 230 new caes of SARS-CoV-2; more than 27,800 tests performed in 24 hrs

Mediafax.ro
laborator teste experimente cercetator

A number of 230 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with 27,800 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday, Agerpres informs.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Friday, 1,084,456 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania, and 1,048,404 patients had been declared cured.

To date, 8,774,779 RT-PCR tests and 1,928,532 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally.

In the past 24 hours, 13,214 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,356 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,858 upon request) and 14,630 rapid antigen tests.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 28 people were reconfirmed positively.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.