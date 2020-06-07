GCS: 2,468 persons in institutional quarantine; other 94,475 in home isolation

A number of 2,468 people are in institutional quarantine in Romania as a result of the novel coronavirus epidemic, and another 94,475 people are in isolation at home and under medical monitoring, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

To date, 503,200 tests have been processed nationwide.

In the last 24 hours, 384 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 675 to the TELVERDE (0800 800 358) toll-free coronavirus information line.