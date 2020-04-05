GCS: 27 Romanian citizens have died abroad of COVID-19

As many as 27 Romanian citizens have died abroad because of the novel coronavirus, informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday.

A number of 401 Romanian citizens abroad have been confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 virus since the outbreak of the pandemic until now."In respect to the current situation of the Romanians abroad, according to the information provided by the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romanian abroad, as many as 401 Romanian citizens got infected with COVID-19 abroad, as confirmed: 129 in Spain, 236 in Italy, 15 in France, 8 in Germany, 4 in the UK, 2 in Namibia, 2 in Indonesia and one each in Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium and the US. There have been 27 Romanian citizens who died since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic until now: 9 in Italy, 7 in France, 4 in the UK, 5 in Spain and one in Germany.GCS wants to remind citizens to take into account only the information provided by official sources and to call the free of charge TELVERDE - 0800.800.358 line to get recommendations and information. This is not an emergency line, but one exclusively meant for the citizens to get information from.Moreover, Romanians abroad can call +4021.320.20.20 to get the information they needed related to the coronavirus.