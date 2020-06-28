GCS: 291 new coronavirus infection cases; in total - 26,313 infected

Another 291 persons have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the last informative bulletin sent by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to a press release sent on Sunday.

In the Intensive Care Units, there are currently 217 patients being treated.

Until Sunday, on Romanian territory, 26,313 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported. Of those confirmed. 18,814 were declared cured and discharged.

Until this time, at the national level, 694,909 tests were processed.

In the past 24 hours, 335 calls were made to single emergency line 112.