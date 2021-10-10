GCS: 3 ICU beds available nationwide for COVID patients, 2 in Constanta County, 1 in Bucharest

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced today that three intensive care beds, other than those reserved for COVID positives with certain medical conditions, are available nationwide for COVID-19 patients - one in Constanta County, and 2 in Bucharest.

As of October 10, 2021, according to data in the alerte.ms app, there are 1,534 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients nationwide. In Bucharest, there are 332 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients approved by the Public Health Directorate.

There is also a national operational reserve of 139 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients, which are made available where the number of intensive care patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards, the GCS said.As many as 1,603 ICU beds are occupied throughout the country.GCS mentions that in the process of opening new ICU beds, the emphasis is on those intended for COVID positives with certain medical conditions, as the respective patients are at a much higher risk.