GCS: 3,092 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania; 30 deaths in the past 24hrs

''According to the data available at the CNCCI (National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre) level on March 6, 2022, at 10:00 am, within 24 hours, 3,092 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 were recorded. Also, 30 deaths were reported, one of which occurred prior to the reference period,', according to the quoted source.