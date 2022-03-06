 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 3,092 new cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania; 30 deaths in the past 24hrs

adevarul.ro
virus covid delta

number of 3,092 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive people have been recorded in Romania in the past 24 hours, with 30 deaths reported, one of which occurred before the reference interval, the coronavirus task force Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Sunday, Agerpres.ro.

''According to the data available at the CNCCI (National Intervention Management and Coordination Centre) level on March 6, 2022, at 10:00 am, within 24 hours, 3,092 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 were recorded. Also, 30 deaths were reported, one of which occurred prior to the reference period,', according to the quoted source.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.