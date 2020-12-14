 
     
GCS: 3,252 new COVID-19 cases; tests conducted in past 24 hours - 8,059

A number of 3,252 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours, following the processing of 8,059 tests conducted at the national level, informs, on Monday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

These are cases that had not tested positive previously, the GCS mentions.

On Romania's territory, 559,587 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed up to now.

A number of 460,780 persons were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 4,436,130 tests were processed so far at the national level. Of these, 8,059 were processed in the past 24 hours - 6,250 on the basis of case definitions and medical protocol and 1,809 on demand.

