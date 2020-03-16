GCS: 36 criminal cases opened for crime of hindering fight against disease

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that, at the moment, 36 criminal cases were opened for the crime of hindering the fight against diseases, a felony under the Criminal Code.

According to the quoted source, in the period March 15, 8:00 hrs - March 16, 8:00 hrs, there were 1,153 calls to the unique emergency line 112 and 5516 to the TELVERDE (0800 800 358) line opened for the informing of citizens.

GCS reminds citizens to only take into consideration information verified by official sources and to call the TELVERDE live - 0800 800 358 for recommendations and other information.

The TELVERDE line is not an emergency number, but a phone line strictly to inform citizens, the quoted source emphasizes.

Romanians abroad can request information regarding the prevention and fight against the virus at the specially dedicated line - +4021 320 20 20.