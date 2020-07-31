GCS: 39 persons dead due to COVID-19, the total number of deaths reaches 2,343

Another 39 persons have died of the novel coronavirus, the total number of deaths reaching 2,343 persons, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.

"In the 30.07.2020 (10:00) - 31.07.2020 (10:00) interval there were 39 deaths (22 men and 17 women) of patients infected with the novel coronavirus admitted to the hospitals in the counties of Arad, Arges, Bacau, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Constanta, Dambovita, Galati, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Teleorman, Timis, Vrancea and Bucharest," the GCS mentions.

According to the quoted source, one death occurred in the 30-39 years old category, 2 in the 40-49 years old category, 3 deaths in the 50-59 years old category, 12 deaths in the 60-69 years old category, 14 in the 70-79 years old category and 7 deaths in the over 80 years old category.

All 39 deaths recorded are of patients that presented comorbidities.