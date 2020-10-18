GCS: 3,920 new COVID-19 cases, 60 people dead in past 24 hours

A number of 3,920 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, over the last report on Saturday which showed 3,952 new cases of COVID-19, following the conduction of 19,507 tests at the national level, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

These are cases that have not had previous positive tests, the GCS mentions.

Until Sunday, Romania saw the confirmation of 180,388 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus.

A number of 130,894 persons were declared cured.

According to the GCS, up to this time, at the national level, there were 2,852,186 tests processed regarding SARS-CoV-2, of them, 19,507 were done in the past 24 hours, 11,530 on the basis of the case definition and medical protocol and 7,977 on demand.

Another 60 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the total number of deaths in Romania caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus reaching 5,872.

According to the GCS, the dead are 41 men and 19 women infected with the novel coronavirus that were admitted to hospitals in the countries of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Maramures, Mures, Prahova, Timis, Vaslui, Ilfov and the city of Bucharest.

Of the dead, two were aged 40 to 49, nine 50 to 59, fourteen 60 to 69, nineteen 70 to 79 and sixteen were over 80 years old.

58 of the deaths were recorded with patients with comorbidities, one patient presented no comorbidities and for a patient no comorbidities were reported up to this time.

A total of 9,984 persons with COVID-19 are admitted to healthcare units, while the ICU units report 749 patients admitted.

A number of 565 persons were retested and reconfirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Abroad, there are 6,829 Romanians confirmed with the novel coronavirus, while deaths abroad stand at 126.

Of the Romanians abroad, 6,829 were confirmed as infected with COVID-19 as follows: 1,917 in Italy, 1,253 in Spain, 124 in France, 3,013 in Germany, 159 in the United Kingdom, 36 in Hungary, 28 in the Netherland, 2 in Namibia, 4 in the USA, 122 in Austria, 22 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 8 in Switzerland, 3 in Turkey, 2 in Iceland, 2 in Belarus, 93 in Greece, 9 in Cyprus, 2 in India, 2 in Ukraine, 7 in the United Arab Emirates and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Brazil, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Republic of Congo, Qatar, Vatican and Portugal.

According to the GCS, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and up to now, 126 citizens abroad have died as follows: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 43 in the United Kingdom, 11 in Spain, 14 in Germany, 2 in Belgium, and one each in Sweden, Switzerland, the United States of America, Brazil, the Republic of Congo and Greece.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 797 were declared cured: 677 in Germany, 90 in Greece, 18 in France, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Namibia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia.

On Romanian territory there are 20,301 persons confirmed infected with novel coronavirus in home isolation, and 9,583 persons are in institutional isolation.

Furthermore, 46,475 persons are in home quarantine, and 45 in institutional quarantine.

Policemen and gendarmes have issued, in the past 24 hours, 7,077 fines, worth 1,439,260 RON, following the breach of the provisions of Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. 13 felonies have also been investigated relating to the crime of hindering the combating of diseases, a crime under art. 352 of the Penal Code.

There were 1,597 calls to the single emergency line 112 in the past 24 hours. The GCS also mentions that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has operationalized, starting July 4, a TELVERDE line (0800 800 165) that citizens can use to report breaches of health protection norms. The GCS also informs citizens that they have available another TELVERDE line (0800 800 358) for recommendations and information regarding the coronavirus. The line is not an emergency number and is available Monday to Friday between 8:00 - 20:00 hrs.