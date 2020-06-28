GCS: 3,998 persons infected in Suceava, 3,030 in Bucharest and 1,409 in Brasov

Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded, up to now, in Suceava County - 3,998, in Bucharest - 3,030 and in Brasov County - 1,409.
According to the Strategic Communication Group, on Romanian territory, until Sunday, 26,313 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed.
The number of confirmed cases, at county level, according to the report from the National Institute of Public Health:
Alba 435
Arad 706
Arges 744
Bacau 623
Bihor 670
Bistrita-Nasaud 518
Botosani 1,008
Brasov 1,409
Braila 190
Buzau 522
Caras-Severin 113
Calarasi 165
Cluj 676
Constanta 429
Covasna 277
Dambovita 507
Dolj 287
Galati 855
Giurgiu 266
Gorj 220
Harghita 313
Hunedoara 655
Ialomita 425
Iasi 969
Ilfov 714
Maramures 162
Mehedinti 185
Mures 732
Neamt 960
Olt 216
Prahova 365
Satu Mare 76
Salaj 118
Sibiu 644
Suceava 3,998
Teleorman 158
Timis 517
Tulcea 180
Vaslui 176
Valcea 51
Vrancea 1,016
Bucharest 3.030.
Up to this time, at the national level, 694,909 tests have been processed.