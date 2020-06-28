GCS: 3,998 persons infected in Suceava, 3,030 in Bucharest and 1,409 in Brasov

Most cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded, up to now, in Suceava County - 3,998, in Bucharest - 3,030 and in Brasov County - 1,409.

According to the Strategic Communication Group, on Romanian territory, until Sunday, 26,313 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed.

The number of confirmed cases, at county level, according to the report from the National Institute of Public Health:

Alba 435

Arad 706

Arges 744

Bacau 623

Bihor 670

Bistrita-Nasaud 518

Botosani 1,008

Brasov 1,409

Braila 190

Buzau 522

Caras-Severin 113

Calarasi 165

Cluj 676

Constanta 429

Covasna 277

Dambovita 507

Dolj 287

Galati 855

Giurgiu 266

Gorj 220

Harghita 313

Hunedoara 655

Ialomita 425

Iasi 969

Ilfov 714

Maramures 162

Mehedinti 185

Mures 732

Neamt 960

Olt 216

Prahova 365

Satu Mare 76

Salaj 118

Sibiu 644

Suceava 3,998

Teleorman 158

Timis 517

Tulcea 180

Vaslui 176

Valcea 51

Vrancea 1,016

Bucharest 3.030.

Up to this time, at the national level, 694,909 tests have been processed.