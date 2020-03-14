GCS: 42 persons investigated in 33 criminal cases for hindering disease combat

A number of 42 persons are investigated in 33 criminal cases for committing the offense of hindering disease combat, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

The Emergency Situation Department (DSU) announced on Saturday that 97 cases of citizens infected with COVID-19 have been confirmed, with six patients declared cured and discharged, while the others are in a good medical condition, except for the man admitted to the "Victor Babes" Hospital, who presented complications, but whose condition is improved.

The persons placed in institutionalised quarantine are in one of the centers in Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Timisoara and Constanta, whereas the situation in the county/Bucharest of the citizens infected with Sars-CoV-2 virus is the following: Bucharest (31), Timis (11), Hunedoara (11), Constanta (5), Iasi (5), Caras-Severin (4), Covasna (4), Dolj (3), Brasov (2), Mehedinti (2), Mures (2), Gorj (2), Cluj (2), Neamt (2), Olt (2), Bacau (1), Bihor (1), Buzau (1), Galati (1), Maramurs (1 ), Prahova (1), Suceava (1), Vrancea (1) and Ilfov (1), the DSU mentioned.

A number of 2,372 persons are placed in institutionalised quarantine on Romania's soil, for whom verifications are carried out to detect if they got the virus. Other 14,049 persons are isolated at home and under medical supervision.