GCS: 453 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; four are children

A number of 2,649 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the health units, of whom 50 are children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Thursday.

According to GCS, 453 patients are admitted to intensive care, four of whom are children.

Of the 453 patients admitted to the ICU, 43 had a certificate attesting to the COVID vaccination.

In Romania, 8,913 people confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus are in isolation at home, and 2,975 in institutionalized isolation.

Also, 108,171 people are in quarantine at home and in institutionalized quarantine 31.

In the last 24 hours, 896 calls were registered to the emergency number 112 and 625 to the TELVERDE line (0800 800 358), open especially for informing citizens.