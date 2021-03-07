GCS: 46 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24 hours; death toll so far 20,900

A number of 46 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, of whom one in the age category 40-49 years, according to data the Communication Group Strategy (GCS) released on Sunday, as reported by AGERPRES.

According to GCS, these were 19 men and 27 women hospitalised in hospitals in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Braila, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Calarasi, Cluj, Constanta, Hunedoara, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Tulcea, Vaslui, Valcea, Vrancea and in Bucharest.

One death was recorded in the age group 40-49 years, four deaths in the age category 50-59 years, 9 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 18 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 14 deaths in the category of over 80 years.

45 of the registered deaths are of some patients who presented comorbidities, and for one deceased patient no comorbidities have been reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, 20,900 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. A total of 186 Romanian citizens abroad died due to COVID-19.

Worldwide, 2,536,888 people died by March 6.