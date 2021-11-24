GCS: 53 ICU beds available nationwide for COVID-19 patiens; 1,380 occupied

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Wednesday reported that there were 53 beds available for intensive care COVID-19 patients, in addition to those reserved for people with certain medical conditions who are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection, agerpres reports.

On Wednesday, according to data in the alerte.ms application, there were 1,699 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.

In Bucharest, 398 ICU beds are approved for patients with COVID-19.Nationwide, there is an operational reserve of 114 ICU beds for patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, GCS said. They are activated, dynamically, where the number of ICU patients exceeds the capacity of the main wards.According to GCS, 1,380 ICU beds are occupied across the country.At the moment, there are 53 ICU beds available in the country: six in Bucharest, three in Arges County, one in Bihor County, one in Brasov County, 14 in Constanta County, two in Dolj County, two in Galati County, three in Gorj county, two in Harghita county, two in Hunedoara county, two in Iasi county, two in Maramures county, three in Salaj county, three in Sibiu county, one in Timis county, six in Vaslui county - other than those reserved especially for people with certain medical conditions that are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2.According to the same source, they are still working to make operational and provide the necessary medical staff for other ICU beds, which will be available in the coming days."In the process of making operational new ICU beds, the emphasis is on those for people who have certain medical conditions and who are also confirmed with SARS-CoV-2, because in these cases the patients have serious conditions that can cause comorbidities and are exposed to a much higher risk," GCS reported.