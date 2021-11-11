GCS: 5,416 new cases of COVID-19 and 318 deaths, of which 15 previous, reported in past 24hrs, in Bucharest notification rate drops below 8

Over the past 24 hours there were registered 5,416 new cases of persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and 318 deaths were reported, out of which 15 occurred before the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday.

The COVID-19 notification rate calculated at 14 days for Bucharest stands on Thursday at 7.94 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP).



It is the 20th day in a row when the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is dropping in the Capital, after it reached a peak on October 22, with 16.54 case per thousand inhabitants.



One day before, the notification rate was 8.35.