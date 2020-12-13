GCS: 6,134 fines issued in past 24 hours; total value - 1,133,872 RON

The policemen and gendarmes have issued in the past 24 hours 6,134 fines, worth 1,133,872 RON, following infringements of the provisions of Law no. 55/2020 regarding some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to the GCS, policemen also observed, on Saturday, three felonies under article 352 of the Penal Code regarding the hindering of the fight against disease.

In the past 24 hours, there were 2,730 calls to single emergency line 112.