GCS: 63 persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in past 24hrs

A number of 63 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the past 24 hours, according to data reported on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

There are 36 men and 27 women.

Two deaths were recorded in the age group 40-49 years, three deaths in the age category 50-59 years, 14 deaths in the age category 60-69 years, 27 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 17 deaths in the age group over 80 years, Agerpres informs.

According to the GCS, 61 of the recorded deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, one deceased patient had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for a deceased patient to date.

In total, 30,040 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection died in Romania.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 191 Romanian citizens abroad detected with COVID-19 have died

