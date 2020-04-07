 
     
GCS: 631 Romanian citizens abroad positive for coronavirus; in diaspora, number of deaths stands at 29

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
isoleta coronavirus

A total of 631 Romanian citizens abroad tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the number of Romanians that died following infection with SARS-CoV-2, abroad, remains 29, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs.

According to the GCS, of the 631 Romanian citizens confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus: 400 are in Italy, 193 in Spain, 15 in France, 8 in Germany, 6 in the United Kingdom, 2 in Namibia, 2 in Indonesia and one each in Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Belgium and the US.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and up to now, 29 Romanian citizens have died abroad - 9 in Italy, 7 in France, 6 in the UK, 6 in Spain and one in Germany.

