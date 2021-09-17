GCS: 73 deaths in COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday that 73 deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours.According to GCS, it is about 36 men and 37 women.
According to GCS, 66 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 2 of the deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and for 5 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.
No deaths were reported prior to the reference interval.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 35,359 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.