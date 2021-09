GCS: 73 deaths in COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Friday that 73 deaths have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the last 24 hours.

According to GCS, it is about 36 men and 37 women.

According to GCS, 66 of the registered deaths were of patients who had comorbidities, 2 of the deceased patients did not show comorbidities, and for 5 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.No deaths were reported prior to the reference interval.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 35,359 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.