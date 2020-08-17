GCS: 733 new cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 3,029

As many as 733 news cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded since the last report at the national level, according to the Strategic Communication Group's (GCS) report on Monday.

The total number of persons who got infected in Romania reached 71,194 on Monday.A number of 32,759 patients have been cured and 8,072 asymptomatic patients have been discharged after 10 days since found infected.Other 38 persons have died of coronavirus in Romania, with the death toll reaching thus 3,029.Three deaths were recorded in the 40 - 49 age category, four in the 50 - 59 age category, 10 in the 60 - 69 age category, 12 in the 70 - 79 age category and nine in the over 80 age category.According to the GCS, 36 of the persons who died had comorbidities and two did not.There have been processed a number of 1,520,750 novel coronavirus tests nationwide until now.The number of Romanians who were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus abroad reached 5,902, according to the same source.