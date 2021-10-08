GCS: 78 towns and 381 communes exceed the incidence of 6 cases of COVID-19 per thousand inhabitants

The incidence of COVID-19 cases cumulated at 14 days is greater than or equal to 6 per thousand inhabitants in 78 cities and 381 communes, the Strategic Communication Group reported on Friday.

According to GCS, the incidence is over 10 per thousand in 14 cities.

The towns with the highest incidence are:* Bragadiru (Ilfov) - 16.82* Popesti-Leordeni (Ilfov) - 15.1* Voluntari (Ilfov) - 14.66* Magurele (Ilfov) - 13.33* Otopeni (Ilfov) - 13.1* Horezu (Valcea) - 12.64* Bucharest - 12.24* Timisoara (Timis) - 11.75* Slatina (Olt) - 10.57Also, in 99 of the 381 villages and communes there is an incidence of over 10 per thousand inhabitants.The highest incidence is recorded in:* Axintes (Ialomita) - 22.72* Calugareni (Prahova) - 20.72* Zambreasa (Teleorman) - 20.46* Zam (Hunedoara) - 20.21.