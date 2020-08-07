GCS: 7,801 people hospitalised with COVID-19; 446 in intensive care

As of Friday at noon, there were 7,801 people with COVID-19 in Romania hospitalised in special healthcare facilities, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Friday.

As many as 446 of the patients were in intensive care.As of the same date, 6,076 people in Romania confirmed with the novel coronavirus were in isolation at home, and 5,031 in institutional isolation.Also, 20,210 people were in quarantine at home and 170 in institutional quarantine.