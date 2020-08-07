 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: 7,801 people hospitalised with COVID-19; 446 in intensive care

AHC Solution
ventilator ATI

As of Friday at noon, there were 7,801 people with COVID-19 in Romania hospitalised in special healthcare facilities, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Friday.

As many as 446 of the patients were in intensive care.

As of the same date, 6,076 people in Romania confirmed with the novel coronavirus were in isolation at home, and 5,031 in institutional isolation.

Also, 20,210 people were in quarantine at home and 170 in institutional quarantine.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.