GCS: 849 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care; hospitalised persons - 7,388, of whom 201 children

A number of 7,388 people infected with the new coronavirus are hospitalised in the specialised health units, out of whom 201 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday.

According to the quoted source, 849 patients are admitted to ICUs, of whom 18 are children.

In Romania, 28,127 people confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus are in isolation at home and 6,703 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 56,559 people are in quarantine at home, and 350 people are in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 2,944 calls have been registered to the single emergency number 112.

