GCS: Another 21 deaths of persons infected with novel coronavirus take total to 1,952

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced that 21 persons infected with the novel coronavirus died in Romania in the past 24 hours.

Until Wednesday, 1,952 persons diagnosed with COVID-19 infection have died.

"In the 14.07.2020 (10:00) - 15.07.2020 (10:00) interval 21 deaths (15 men and 6 women) were recorded among patients infected with the novel coronavirus, admitted to the hospitals in Arges, Bacau, Braila, Brasov, Calarasi, Dambovita, Ialomita, Mehedinti, Bucharest, Prahova, Salaj, Suceava, Teleorman and Timis," the GCS informs.

Of them, one death was recorded in the 20-29 years old category, one death in the 40-49 years old category, 2 deaths in the 50-59 years old category, 5 deaths in the 60-69 years old category, 11 deaths in the 70-79 years old category and 2 deaths in the over 80 years old category.

According to the quoted source, all the deceased patients had comorbidities.