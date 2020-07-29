 
     
GCS: Another 30 people die to COVID-19, taking death toll to 2,269

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday that in the last 24 hours, 30 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died, with the total number of deaths in Romania reaching 2,269.

According to the GCS, the latest having died are 15 men and 15 women, in hospitals in the counties of Botosani, Brasov, Dambovita, Gorj, Harghita, Iasi, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Prahova, Timis, Valcea, Vrancea, Ilfov and in Bucharest City.

Of the above mentioned, 3 deaths were recorded in the age category 40-49 years, 5 in the age category 50-59 years, 9 deaths were in the age category 60-69 years, 11 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 2 deaths in the category over 80 years.

The GCS says that all 30 deaths recorded are of patients who had comorbidities.

