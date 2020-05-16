GCS: Another 31 Romanian citizens abroad infected with novel coronavirus

Another 31 Romanian citizens abroad, all from Germany, were infected with the novel coronavirus, the total number of infections reaching 2,918, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Saturday.

According to the GCS, 2,918 Romanian citizens abroad were confirmed as being infected with SARS-CoV-2: 1,698 in Italy, 561 in Spain, 29 in France, 484 in Germany, 86 in the United Kingdom, 28 in the Netherlands, 2 in Namibia, 3 in the USA, 4 in Austria, 3 in Belgium, 6 in Japan, 2 in Indonesia, 2 in Switzerland, 2 in Turkey and one each in Argentina, Tunisia, Ireland, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, Brazil and Sweden.

Since the beginning of the pandemic and up to this moment, 103 Romanian citizens abroad have died: 31 in Italy, 19 in France, 34 in the United Kingdom, 8 in Spain, 5 in Germany, 2 in Belgium and one each in Sweden, Switzerland, the USA and Brazil.

Of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the novel coronavirus, 22 were declared healed: 9 in Germany, 9 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg and one in Tunisia, the GCS also mentions.