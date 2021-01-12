GCS: Bucharest - 109,345 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections since the beginning of pandemic, followed by Cluj, Iasi

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, in Bucharest - 109,345, followed by Cluj - 32,266, Iasi - 29,180, Timis - 28,621 counties, according to data reported on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Counties with a large number of cases are Constanta - 28,026, Brasov - 26,678, Ilfov - 26,247 and Prahova - 24,890.

To date, 676,968 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. At the same time, 605,045 patients were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 3,697 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been reported in the past 24 hours, following 23,667 tests nationwide.