 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Bucharest - 94,380 cases of infections with SARS-Cov-2 since the beginning of pandemic

AFP
coronavirus

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections have been recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, in Bucharest - 94,380 and in Cluj - 28,130 and Iasi - 25,857 counties, according to data transmitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Counties with a large number of cases are Constanta - 24,815, Timisoara - 24,446, Brasov - 24,118 and Prahova - 23,157.

As of Sunday, 604,251 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 516,423 patients were declared cured.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.