GCS: Bucharest - 94,380 cases of infections with SARS-Cov-2 since the beginning of pandemic

Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections have been recorded, since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, in Bucharest - 94,380 and in Cluj - 28,130 and Iasi - 25,857 counties, according to data transmitted on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Counties with a large number of cases are Constanta - 24,815, Timisoara - 24,446, Brasov - 24,118 and Prahova - 23,157.

As of Sunday, 604,251 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. A total of 516,423 patients were declared cured.