GCS: Bucharest exceeds 60,000 SARS-CoV-2 cases; followed by counties of Cluj, Iasi, Timis, Prahova

coronavirus

The most cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded, until now, in Bucharest - 60,859 and in the counties of Cluj - 19,474, Iasi - 18,086, Timis - 17,587, Prahova - 17,410, Brasov - 17,312, informs, on Tuesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

In the county of Constanta there were 14,200 cases of COVID-19 recorded, while in Ilfov - 13,272, in Bihor - 12,874, in Sibiu, 12,682, in Suceava - 12,495, in Arges - 12,146, Bacau - 12,093.

Until Tuesday, on Romanian territory, there were 430,604 cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus recorded. A number of 304,188 persons were declared cured.

