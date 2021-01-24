 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

GCS: Bucharest stays in the yellow zone for 5th consecutive day, infection rate 2.37

mediafax.ro
test COVID-19

Bucharest remains in the yellow zone for the 5th consecutive day in terms of infection rate with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, after registering 2.37 cases per thousand inhabitants on Sunday, as reported by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES.

Timis County remained in the red scenario, with 3.52 cases per thousand inhabitants, decreasing compared to the previous day, when the incidence was 3.63.

Another 13 counties are in the yellow zone (between 1.53 and 2.91 cases per thousand inhabitants) and 27 counties in the green zone (less than 1.5 cases per thousand inhabitants), the lowest rates of SARS infection -CoV-2 being reported in Buzau - 0.52, Olt - 0.58, Harghita - 0.59, Vrancea - 0.6, Gorj - 0.76.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.