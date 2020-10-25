GCS: COVID-19 case count rises by 3,855 to 209,648

A number of 3,855 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered, since to the previous report, following the processing of 19,292 tests at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Sunday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says GCS.As of Sunday, 209,648 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania.A total of 149,741 people were declared cured.According to the GCS, to date, 3,055,989 tests for SARS-CoV-2 infection have been processed nationwide. Of these, 19,292 were performed in the last 24 hours - 11,948 based on the case definition and medical protocol, and 7,344 upon request.Another 73 people - 37 men and 36 women - infected with the novel coronavirus died, bringing the total number of deaths in Romania to 6,391.According to the GCS, 71 of the deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, one in a person who did not have comorbidities, and for another no comorbidities had been reported so far.In the last 24 hours, the police and gendarmes have ordered 7,465 sanctions, amounting to 1,332,740 lei, following violations of provisions of Law 55/2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.The municipalities of Bucharest and the counties of Alba, Cluj, Harghita and Salaj have the highest cumulative incidence of infection cases with the novel coronavirus calculated in the last 14 days per thousand inhabitants.According to GCS, the cumulative incidence of novel coronavirus infections is 3.69 in Alba; 3.35 in Bucharest; 3.33 in Cluj, 3.3 in Harghita and 3.01 in Salaj.The number of Romanians abroad confirmed with the novel coronavirus remains at 6,851, and the number of deaths at 126.The city of Bucharest - 555 and the counties of Alba - 227, Cluj, Dolj, Prahova - each with 164, Timisoara - 160, Bihor - 151 and Sibiu - 150 are the areas with the most newly confirmed cases of coronavirus compared to the previous report.A total of 947 people were retested and reconfirmed positively with COVID-19.Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 31,231 and in the counties of Iasi - 9,435, Suceava - 8,635, Prahova - 8,888 and Brasov - 8,677.